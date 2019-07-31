BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As some police departments grapple with ways to reduce its officer-involved shootings, one Valley department is investing in more less-lethal weapons.
Over the last few years, the Buckeye Police Department says it's made a point to purchase less-lethal weapons for its officers to use.
[WATCH: Buckeye PD use less-lethal guns to avoid officer-involved shootings]
The goal is to give officers other options, so they don't have to take a life if they can avoid it.
Most officers in most police departments carry less-lethal weapons, in the form of pepper spray, batons and tasers. However, they’re only effective at close range.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in Arizona]
Buckeye Police use all of those and more.
Each squad also has at least one 44mm SAGE impact round gun and an FN303 pepper ball gun. Also, every single patrol officer has a beanbag shotgun.
Typically only available to swat teams or saved for riot control, the three less-lethal guns go out on calls with Buckeye Police officers every day.
It's already saved at least one life.
"Buddy nobody wants to hurt you, ok?” You can hear an officer say in the body camera video recorded the day Buckeye Police made contact with a teenager in a mental crisis.
Armed with two metal pipes, the teen charged at the officers. Officers fired, not a bullet, but a less-lethal 44mm impact round.
“It has a foam projectile, and it has a bit of tear gas powder in it,” explained Sgt. Zachary Astrup with the Buckeye PD.
The teen not only survived but went home that night with only a bruised knee.
Buckeye Assistant Chief Robert Sanders credits their use of less-lethal guns to this teen being alive today.
"If someone was attacking an officer with two pieces of metal pipes, the officer's life would have been threatened and he or she would have been justified to stop the threat,” said Sanders.
The less-lethal rounds hurt, but if used correctly should not be fatal, hence the name.
"And with all these, our primary target areas are going to be limbs and abdomen,” explains Astrup.
Officers still have their duty guns, too. The department says it's all about having options.
Officers are told to "use what's appropriate" with the hope of saving lives.
"We've impacted more than just one person with the pipes -- the officer who would have had to use lethal force, the families on both sides of the equation here," said Sanders. "And so it's not just one person. It's [the] whole society and our community and their families."
Buckeye's current population is about 68,000 people. In the last four years, Buckeye PD had just two fatal officer-involved shootings. In both cases, the suspect fired AK-47s at officers.
Without their less-lethal weapons, they say they would likely have more.
Buckeye admits these guns are pricy. Since they're a smaller department, they don't need as many to outfit their officers.
They say for a large department it would take a huge investment.
(1) comment
Screx it, shoot n kill the social scums. [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.