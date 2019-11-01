BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Buckeye third-grader was a big winner, thanks to his colossal cabbage. Your everyday large head of cabbage – the kind you find at the grocery store – weighs a little less than 2.5 pounds. A medium head weighs about 2 pounds. Ryder Raney of Verrado Elementary School grew a gorgeous 10XL cabbage -- 25.6-pounds. That’s not a typo. Just check out the picture. It’s amazing.
Ryder grew the cabbage as part of the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program. He’s one of more than 1 million kids throughout the country who have gotten hands-on gardening experience.
Ryder’s cabbage was randomly selected by the Arizona Department of Agriculture as the winner. Ryder, although with other state winners, will get a $1,000 savings bond from Bonnie Plants. The bonds are meant to be used for the kids’ education.
Bonnie Plants has more than 70 greenhouses across the country, making it the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America. It launched its Third Grade Cabbage Program in 1996 in its home state of Alabama. The company took the program national in 2002. The kids start with an O.S. Cross, or “oversized” cabbage plant, supplied by Bonnie Plants for free. According to Bonnie Plants, these often grow to be much bigger than a basketball, some tipping the scale at more than 40 pounds.
Ryder's cabbage isn't quite that big, but growing it was no small undertaking. Cabbages need at least six full hours of sunlight and nutrient-rich soil. The plants must be fed and watered appropriately. Growers need to watch for weeds and brown or white moths, which can wreak havoc on a garden. Patience, diligence, and perseverance are key. It takes about 10 to 12 weeks to grow a seedling into huge head of cabbage.
“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own,” said Stan Cope, the CEO of Bonnie Plants.