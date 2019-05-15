BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "It's been completely frustrating and it's never going anywhere. They promise one thing and obviously nothing is changing,” said Heather Wilson, a Buckeye resident.
Wilson has lived in Buckeye for 14 years and is not alone in her frustration with the City.
[WATCH: Water rate hike proposed in Buckeye]
"When we first moved here our water bill was reasonable and then it skyrocketed to hundreds, to almost thousands, and now it's leveled back out," said Jeffery Hancock.
Now the Buckeye City Council is considering another water rate increase.
"We are proposing to do a 3.5% revenue increase for residents and landscape customers," said Annie DeChance, communications director for the City of Buckeye.
The multi-year increase would take place over the next four years, leading to an overall increase of 14%. However, the base water fee residents pay is going to be lower.
“So they reduce the base fee for the first year and then slowly increase over the next four years," said DeChance.
The City is holding an open house to answer residents’ questions and get their feedback on how the increase will impact them.
"I hope we can try to come to an agreement of some sort as far as the increase goes if it can be lower or it can be held off," said Wilson.
The proposal will be voted on by the City Council on July 2. If it passes, the increase will begin in October.
But residents are hoping the City will reconsider.
"I think the community needs to come together and express to the City what going on so maybe they can rethink this," said Hancock.
If you would like to attend the open house or use the water bill estimator, click on this link.
