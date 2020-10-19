BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Buckeye police is looking for answers in a 2007 double homicide and have announced the largest reward in Buckeye history.
The reward is $26,000 for information on the murders of 21-year-old Santana Monique Armijo and 28-year-old Michael Martinez. Police along with Silent Witness are hoping someone comes forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.
The case has been reopened multiple times over the last 13 years and has led to no answers or forms of closure for the families.
On Sept. 20, 2007, a contractor was driving along Verrado Way north of I-10 and spotted two naked bodies lying face down in the desert. Police believe they were killed somewhere else and dumped next to the roadway.
If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.