BUCKEYE (3TV/CBS5) -- A Buckeye motorcycle officer was involved in an crash near Verrado Way and Canyon Drive Wednesday.
The officer was responding to a medical emergency at an elementary school when the crash occurred.
"It's horrible to have to roll up to a scene and see debris strewn for yards when you know a law enforcement officer is involved," said Donna Rossi, the spokeswoman for the Buckeye Police Department.
Buckeye police say the officer was airlifted from the scene to St. Joseph's Hospital.
His injuries are said to be serious, but not life-threatening.
"We're just holding our breaths hoping that everything turns out OK for him," Rossi said.
The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was shaken up, but not hurt.
The officer involved is 35 years old and has been with the Buckeye Police Department for more than nine years.
[PHOTOS: Buckeye motorcycle officer involved in crash]
Verrado Way was closed south at Lost Creek and north Thomas Road.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.
This is the sixth officer in the Valley involved in a serious traffic collision so far this year.
"A serious accident involving a police officer is terrible any time, but on a day and a time where we're seeing other officers involved in accidents, on a day where we're mourning and saying our last goodbyes to a Phoenix officer who lost his life in a traffic accident -- it just compounds the situation and it makes everybody's heart heavy," Rossi said.
[READ MORE: Phoenix police officer Paul Rutherford killed in Maryvale crash]
A former police sergeant says that at any given time during patrols, officers are multi-tasking.
"You could have the radio squawking, you could have your cell phone going, maybe your boss calling you or someone telling you more info," said Kevin Boontjer. "You're the sponge at that point, you're taking in all of the information you possibly can to help you better deal with the call that you're going to."
It's not clear if the Buckeye police officer had his lights and sirens on before the call.
The Goodyear Police Department has taken over the investigation.
Buckeye officer serious but NOT life threatening. Thankfully. Verrado Way will be closed in both directions for accident investigation to the south at Thomas and north at Lost Creek pic.twitter.com/VxOHU8bF23— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 27, 2019
Buckeye police office being airlifted from accident. No other injuries. Motorcycle vs SUV. pic.twitter.com/WFJfigcdBO— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 27, 2019
Buckeye police motor officer has been airlifted from ax scene at Verrado Way and Canyon Drive. Going to St Joes pic.twitter.com/tO0KjNReBg— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 27, 2019
A Buckeye police officer has been involved in a car accident Verrado Way and Canyon. He is being airlifted from the scene. Avoid the area if possible— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 27, 2019
(2) comments
"Officers can't react to every wrong move from other drivers" What about the officer being distracted like they always are that might be the cause of this accident ?? Doesn't look to me like there was any other drivers involved in this accident or they would have reported that ????
Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery for the officer. THANK YOU for your service. That said, isn't it time police departments re-evaluate the dangerous strategy of putting officers on motorcycles? The minimal benefit of mobility is FAR outweighed by the hazards posed to these officers. It may have made sense a couple of decades ago, but it's a vastly different (and dangerous) world on the roads these days.
