Buckeye officer-involved crash
(Source: Buckeye Police Department)

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Buckeye motorcycle officer has been involved in an accident near Verrado Way and Canyon Drive.

Buckeye police say the officer was airlifted from the scene to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Verrado Way was closed south at Lost Creek and north Thomas Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

