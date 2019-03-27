BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Buckeye motorcycle officer has been involved in an accident near Verrado Way and Canyon Drive.
Buckeye police say the officer was airlifted from the scene to St. Joseph's Hospital.
Verrado Way was closed south at Lost Creek and north Thomas Road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Buckeye police office being airlifted from accident. No other injuries. Motorcycle vs SUV. pic.twitter.com/WFJfigcdBO— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 27, 2019
Buckeye police motor officer has been airlifted from ax scene at Verrado Way and Canyon Drive. Going to St Joes pic.twitter.com/tO0KjNReBg— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 27, 2019
A Buckeye police officer has been involved in a car accident Verrado Way and Canyon. He is being airlifted from the scene. Avoid the area if possible— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 27, 2019
