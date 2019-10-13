BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Buckeye police and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are responding to reports of "shots fired" in the area.

The incident took place near the intersection of Lower Buckeye and Watson roads.

It's unknown at this time if there are any injuries. 

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

