BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Buckeye police and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are responding to reports of "shots fired" in the area.
The incident took place near the intersection of Lower Buckeye and Watson roads.
It's unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
Police are urging the public to avoid the area.
Buckeye police and MCSO deputies are working a scene in the area of Lower Buckeye and Watson. Shots have been fired. Unknown on any injuries. More info when available. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/2wk2KhSK4C— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 14, 2019