Officers are looking for an armed suspect who carjacked another man in downtown Buckeye on Tuesday night.
Police said 29-year-old Michael Rivera went up to SUV driver in the area of Fourth Street and Mahoney and forced him out of the vehicle at gunpoint.
Rivera then drove off in a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with an Arizona license plate CCC8565. The SUV hasn't been found.
The victim wasn't hurt.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buckeye Police Department's tip line at 623-349-6411. Callers can remain anonymous.
CRIME ALERT: @BuckeyePolice looking for armed carjacking suspect from incident Tuesday night in downtown Buckeye. He is considered armed and dangerous. Victim not hurt. Vehicle still outstanding. pic.twitter.com/d0HFj8ZQaT— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyePolice) October 3, 2018
