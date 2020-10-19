BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Buckeye police is looking for answers in a 2007 double homicide and have announced the largest reward in Buckeye history.
Officials are looking for information on the murders of 21-year-old Santana Monique Armijo and 28-year-old Michael Martinez. Police along with Silent Witness are hoping someone comes forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.
The Buckeye Police Department has added an additional $25,000 to the already existing $1,000 offered by Silent Witness, bringing the total reward to $26,000.
"We're in the middle of a pandemic, there are some financial challenges out there. We just felt right now is a good time to put that money out," said Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall.
The case has been reopened multiple times over the last 13 years and has led to no answers or forms of closure for the families.
On Sept. 20, 2007, a contractor was driving along Verrado Way north of I-10 and spotted two naked bodies lying face down in the desert. Police believe they were killed somewhere else and dumped next to the roadway.
"Anything you can think of, please call," said Tina Armijo, Santana's mother. "I'm begging you. Help us have some kind of closure."
If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.