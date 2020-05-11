BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Buckeye police are hoping the public can help them identify a woman whose body was found in the desert.
Police have released a sketch of the woman in hopes someone can recognize her.
The woman's remains were found last month. Few details were given about the exact location she was found. Police would only say it was a desert area in Buckeye.
If you think you recognize her, or have any information, please call the Buckeye Police Department at 623-349-6400 or the BDP Tip Line at 623-349-6411. You can also email bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov. Or, contact the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office at 602-506-2083.