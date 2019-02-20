BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Buckeye police have just arrested a man wanted in connection with sex crimes against children.
Earlier, Buckeye police had attempted a high-risk felony stop on a suspect driving a white, 4-door, 2013 Honda Accord in the area of Watson and Yuma roads.
The vehicle was driven by Daniel Rene Torres, 27, who was wanted on a Grand Jury warrant for multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child and sexual abuse.
An unknown Hispanic female passenger was in the car with him.
Torres initially stopped but quickly took off in his vehicle. He had been last seen heading eastbound on I-10 at a high rate of speed.
Torres has been convicted in California for illegally possessing an assault weapon.
Police had said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He was arrested just a short time ago. The details of his arrest are not yet known.
