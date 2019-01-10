BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Buckeye Police Department is mourning the passing of a retired K-9 officer named Cido.
Cido served the citizens of Buckeye for eight years. He passed away on Jan. 7, 2019, at the age of 12.
As working members of the Buckeye Police S.W.A.T. team, Cido and his partner Officer Dave Smith located thousands of pounds of illegal substances and narcotics.
They also located and secured millions of dollars in Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) funds seized during narcotic investigations.
Cido trained as a dual-purpose K-9 who located and apprehended numerous suspects who were attempting to elude or evade Buckeye PD and other law enforcement agencies.
Cido started his career with the Buckeye Police Department in December 2008. He and Officer Smith attended a 400 hour canine academy in January of 2009 and have been an integral part of the department ever since.
At the age of ten, Cido retired on July 1, 2017 and sent the rest of his days as a full-time member of Officer Smith’s family. Good boy, Cido.
