BUCKEYE (3TV/CBS 5) - The Buckeye Police Department has arrested a woman wanted for killing another woman early Monday morning.
Roxanne Laramart was arrested Tuesday.
Officers believe Lararmart killed 69-year-old Sally Haese during a fight.
Haese was found in her home with critical injuries around 2:30 a.m. near MC-85 and Baseline Road.
She was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police said Lararmart ran off before police showed up. Officers thought she was in a home a few blocks away but by the time SWAT surrounded the house and went inside, she wasn't there.
Police say 29-year-old Lararmart is homeless and is known in and around the downtown Buckeye area.
It's unclear if she was armed when she was taken into custody.
She doesn't own a vehicle, police said.
Lararmart and the victim knew each other but they didn't live together, police said.
