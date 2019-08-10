BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Buckeye police have arrested two people after they say the suspects organized a theft ring in the area.
Officers arrested Joshua Randall, 42, and Solana Graham, 38 at a home Wednesday near 227th Avenue and West Papago Street.
Inside the home, police found stolen property, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to police, Randall, and Graham were wanted in the last month for a number of residential and vehicle burglaries in the Sundance Communities of Buckeye.
Police added that Randall and Graham were ordering drug users to commit the burglaries in exchange for Fentanyl pills.
Buckeye detectives believe the pair’s criminal activity included committing several organized retail thefts from retail chains Walmart and Lowes.
The suspects were also suspected of conducting fraudulent returns with stolen property or selling the items on the internet.
Randall and Graham were later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for several felony offenses including organized retail theft, trafficking stolen property, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.
(2) comments
Holy Christ. why couldn't they steal some new faces while they were at it?
Making their customers steal? That’s so 20th century. Most drug dealers today will just drop off their customers at the highway ramps for them to make money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.