BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Buckeye police are searching for suspects wanted in a string of credit card thefts, after which the stolen cards were used at Lowe's home improvement stores.
[WATCH: Surveillance video of suspects using stolen credit cards at Lowe's]
Several Buckeye residents recently reported that their credit cards had been stolen from their vehicles. In one case, a victim's credit cards were taken in a home burglary.
Police say the stolen cards were then used illegally to purchase items at the Lowe’s in Buckeye on Watson Road just south of I-10.
Detectives have since learned that the same suspect, along with accomplices, used the stolen credit
cards at other Lowe’s stores across the valley including, Tempe, Gilbert and Chandler locations.
The thieves racked up thousands of dollars of purchases with the stolen cards.
Police are hoping that someone will recognize the suspects in surveillance videos and photos.
Two vehicles have been associated with the suspects. One is a white, single cab full-sized truck. The other is an older-model black Yukon.
If anyone has information please contact the Buckeye Police Department non-emergency number
at (623) 349-6413. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Buckeye PD Tip Line at (623) 349-6411. You can also send an email to bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov
That Black Yukon looks like the one that I have on video when they ran into my neighbors garage and stole their purse.
