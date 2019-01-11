BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye Police are reopening their investigation into an 11-year-old double homicide.
On Sept. 20, 2007, a contractor was driving along Verrado Way north of I-10 and spotted two naked bodies lying facedown in the desert.
The two victims were 21-year-old Santana Monique Armijo and 28-year-old Michael Martinez.
Police believe they were killed somewhere else and dumped next to the roadway.
Their killer was never found.
“It is frustrating,” said Buckeye Police Detective Robert DeMaro, who is working on the case. “We know obviously there’s somebody out there that knows something.”
Buckeye Police say they want to bring closure to those who haven’t forgotten.
“We grew up together,” said Armijo’s Cousin, Vanessa Camacho. “My life has not been the same.”
Armijo’s family remembers the slain woman as someone who’d be the life of the party.
“I miss her every day. Every day that goes by,” Camacho said.
The family says they’ve continued to search for answers.
“We prayed for this day to happen, that they would reopen the case and get justice,” said Denise Garcia, Armijo’s Aunt.
Now, Buckeye Police are asking for the public’s help in solving this cold case.
“We are getting closer,” DeMaro said. “If we get that one tip, it’s gonna definitely help us sold this.”
If you have any information, you're urged to call the Buckeye Police tip line at 623-349-6411.
