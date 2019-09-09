BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested after police say his gun went off inside his pants in a Buckeye Walmart.
Police say Maurice Eugene Weaver, Jr. had a .45 caliber gun concealed in his pocket when he entered the store on Watson and Yuma Roads on Sunday.
Once inside the store, the gun discharged.
Police say that when the gun went off, it endangered customers and employees.
When police arrived at the store, a witness who had heard the shot told officers that several teens were seen walking away from where the shot was fired.
Officers located a bullet impact in the floor and fragments of the bullet scattered about. A shell casing was also found nearby.
Store security cameras showed two people leaving the aisle and then the store around the time the gun went off.
Within a few minutes, officers saw the two people matching the description from the security camera in a car in the parking lot.
Three subjects were detained.
Police say a .45 caliber handgun was found in the car with ammunition that matched the shell casing found at the scene.
One of the subjects being questioned had a torn section in his pants near his front right pocket, which police say was similar to that of a handgun going off while in his pants.
Police say Weaver admitted to carrying the gun and said that the weapon discharged while it was in his pants pocket.
Weaver was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail.
The two other subjects were released.
Weaver faces charges of disorderly conduct involving weapons, endangerment, discharging a firearm in city limits, carrying a concealed weapon (under 21 years old) and criminal damage.