BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hunger hits some communities harder than others. In Buckeye, growling stomachs can be felt by the line of cars at the drive-through food pantry at Rainbow Valley Elementary School.
"We serve about 800 families every two weeks, about 800-1000 individuals," said Elizabeth Finchum with Spirit Move Church.
That church and St. Mary's Food Bank partnered up to feed the families.
"I love seeing a need," said Finchum. "We don't want them to feel embarrassed. We want them to feel welcomed."
But someone did try to embarrass them and it was all caught on video. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office later arrested that man, Ryan Bryson, who is now facing disorderly conduct charges. After that story aired last month, more people starting volunteering like Gretchen Netzlaw.
"Initially, I was very angry and ashamed that somebody would behave that way towards people who might not be in the best place right now," said Netzlaw.
Instead of feeding into the hate, she decided to volunteer and bring water and sandwiches to people in need.
"Show people what it's like to be kind; maybe we've forgotten that," said Netzlaw.