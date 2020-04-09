BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after his wife was found dead inside their Buckeye home on Thursday evening.
The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 262nd Avenue and Beardsley Parkway, in the Festival Ranch area. Police said they were alerted to the area after 72-year-old John Smith called 911 to tell them that he shot his 69-year-old wife while she was taking a nap.
When police arrived on the scene, Smith was waiting in the driveway and directed officers to his wife’s body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Once in custody, Smith allegedly told officers that in addition to health issues, the couple had money problems. Just before the shooting, Smith’s wife asked him to get in touch with a financial expert about their finances.
Smith told police that the stress from being in the house and not being able to leave due to the coronavirus was also getting to him.
Court paperwork indicated Smith planned on shooting himself, as well, but decided against it because there would be no one to explain what happened.
The couple had been married for 49 years.