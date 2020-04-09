BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after his wife was found dead inside their Buckeye home on Thursday evening.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 262nd Avenue and Beardsley Parkway, in the Festival Ranch area. Police were alerted to the area after the 72-year-old man called 911 to tell them that he shot his wife because she had health issues, investigators said. The man also threatened to shoot himself.
When police arrived at the home, the man came outside unharmed. Inside the house, police found a 69-year-old woman's body with "obvious signs of trauma."
Police will remain in the neighborhood throughout Thursday night to conduct an investigation. The couple's identity was not immediately released.
Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this incident.