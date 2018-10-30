BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A Buckeye man is behind bars, booked on 36 felony counts involving sexual abuse, sexual assault and molestation.
On Monday, Oct. 29, Buckeye police arrested 34-year-old Ruben Gomez of Buckeye, after more than three weeks of investigating allegations that he sexually abused, sexually assaulted and molested two young victims.
The allegations were brought to the attention of Buckeye police when a juvenile female disclosed to an adult at her elementary school.
During the course of the investigation, detectives learned of a second involved juvenile female who reported Gomez has been engaging in sexual conduct with her for approximately 10 years.
Detectives served a search warrant on Gomez's home and obtained evidence related to the offenses.
On Monday, Buckeye police detectives took Gomez into custody without incident and booked him into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail. Gomez is presently being held on a $75,000 cash bond.
(3) comments
He has it coming , remember bubba lol.
"Ruben Gomez" More Third World country behavior. Have we already lost this country to these people??
Scum,where are the parents?
