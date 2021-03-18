PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Buckeye man was arrested on Thursday, accused of starting fires inside Walmart stores in Peoria and Glendale this week.
Peoria police and fire crews responded to reports of a fire inside the Walmart near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The building had been evacuated and fire crews were able to find and put out the fire in the pet department. Officers began investigating and discovered a similar fire had been set at a Walmart in Glendale on Tuesday.
According to Peoria police, officers checking the area encountered 34-year-old Rodney Wayne Cox Jr. in the parking lot. Cox had accidentally locked himself out of his vehicle. While officers were talking with Cox, an employee of the Peoria Walmart notified officers that Cox matched the photos of the suspect from the incident at the Glendale Walmart. After reviewing surveillance videos and comparing photos from both incidents, Cox was arrested.
Police say Cox had arrived at the Peoria Walmart and spent a few hours in the store, started a fire in the pet department, then stole several items as he left during the evacuation. According to Peoria police, at the time of fire there were about 150 employees and 351 customers, including Cox, inside the store.
Glendale police interviewed Cox alongside Peoria investigators, and say Cox admitted to starting the fires to cause a distraction for the shoplifting. Police say the cost of damages to the Walmart stores is estimated to be more than several million dollars.
Cox was booked on several charges including arson of an occupied structure, endangerment, and shoplifting. Additional charges may be added.