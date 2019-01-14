BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Forty-nine year old Perry Bryars faces an assortment of criminal charges.
He was arrested last week outside the Buckeye home of his estranged wife.
According to court records, Bryars held a knife to the throat of his estranged wife, sexually assaulted her, then held her hostage for more than a day, inside a home off Thomas Road and 302nd Avenue.
The victim was eventually able to escape and call 911.
When police and fire crews arrived, they smelled gas in and around the house, which authorities believed was about five minutes from exploding, court papers said.
Renee Aaronscooke lives across the street.
It's kind of scary," said Aaronscooke. "I'm releived there was no explosion."
Buckeye Fire Captain Tommy Taylor said they had no way of knowing whether the house was booby trapped with other explosives, and what might happen when his team went in.
Crews were able to turn off the gas before anything ignited.
"The house could have blown up," said Taylor. "It could have taken homes near it and sent debris everywhere. Who knows what could happen. It's an unknown."
Inside the home investigators found gas lines cut, and the gas oven left on.
They also discovered chemicals spilled throughout the home and a candle burning in the living room.
Bryars now faces an assortment of criminal charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault and attempted arson.
The victim had an order of protection against Bryars.
