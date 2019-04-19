BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Buckeye man has been accused of child abuse of after he reportedly forced his stepson to exercise and sprayed him in the face with water as punishment.
Police say 30-year-old John Masshad Wright also hit the boy with a belt.
Police first became aware of the alleged abused after the 10-year-old victim told staff members at his school that his stepfather hit him with a belt.
The child had "multiple large and deep bruises on his legs, arm hip and torso," according to the police report.
The young victim told police that Wright made him do push-ups and sit-ups while Wright sprayed him in the face with a hose, making it hard for him to breathe.
He also told police that Wright hit him with a belt and caused bruises on his body, head and genitals.
According to the police report, Wright said he told the boy's mother three weeks ago that he was "done with' the boy due to his "bad behavior."
Wright admitted to police that he did strike the victim six times with a belt, but says that "he was unaware he left bruises."
(1) comment
This is NOT a man.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.