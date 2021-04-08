BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chief of Buckeye's Fire and Medical Rescue Department, Bob Costello, has died unexpectedly, the agency said in a press release Thursday morning.
The circumstances of his death were not released, but the department said it is an unexpected loss. Costello joined the department in 2004 and became chief in 2008. He served on Arizona's Emergency Medical Services Council from 2001-2004 and from 2016 to his last appointment by Gov. Ducey in 2020.
Costello also helped the department implement the Community Paramedicine Program in coordination with Banner Estrella Medical Center. Buckeye fire says Costello was instrumental in constructing multiple fire stations for the department to be able to best serve Buckeye residents.
In 2010, Costello and his department took over operation and maintenance of the Louis B. Hazelton Memorial Cemetery, expanding it and creating the Adopt-A-Bench and Adopt-A-Tree programs.
"The hard work and outstanding efforts of Chief Costello will have positive impacts on Buckeye for years to come," Buckeye spokesperson, Donna Rossi said. "Our hearts are heavy as we process this sudden and unexpected loss."
Costello leaves behind a wife and a brother. Rossi said more details regarding arrangements will be released when they are finalized.