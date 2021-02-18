BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye family says a man harassed and yelled at people who were waiting in line at a food drive on Thursday. They wanted us to protect their identity out of fear of retaliation.
The couple says they are struggling to find work right now and went to the church food drive in Buckeye to help feed their four children. Instead, they were left traumatized after they say a man in a truck drove by and told them all to get a job.
"He looked at my son and told him that his parents were pathetic and couldn't afford to feed him. At that point, all my manners went out the window," said one of the parents.
The intense exchange was caught on cellphone video where you can hear the man yelling, "Get a f***ing job."
Arizona's Family spoke with the man who claims to be the person in the video. He said he is the owner of High Side Electric in Buckeye. The company name was seen on the truck the man was driving. He told us he stands by what he said and that," those people need to go to work. They should be ashamed of themselves."
The family we spoke with said they are in the process of filing a report with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. We reached out to the department, but it is unclear as of Thursday night if they are investigating the incident.