BUCKEYE (3TV/CBS 5)--An average dairy cow produces 100 pounds of waste a day. So why not harness that into natural gas? We found a Valley farm doing just that.
At Triple G Farms in Buckeye, they are converting millions of pounds of manure every year into power.
"It is mind boggling," said Mons Ellingson with Chapel Street Environmental. He tells Arizona's Family Triple G Farms uses water to flush waste out of the feed stalls. It goes into a lagoon, where methane had previously just boiled up.
"That methane gas is going into the atmosphere, where it eventually goes up into the ozone layer," Ellingson said. So, Ellingson said they came up with a way to harness that methane by covering the lagoon and burning the gas.
"While that engine is burning the gas, it's also turning the generator, producing electricity," Ellingson said.
They're generating 1.2 megawatts of power every 24 hours, which is enough to power between 900 and 1,000 homes.
"It's almost like a battery to have this digester here," said Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Bob Burns says he wants to speed up the process for operations like this to get connected to a utility's grid, by updating their interconnection rules.
"Interconnection rules is what these guys have to deal with when they want to hook onto the system," Burns said. "It took them also 3 years to get hooked up."
"Once it goes onto the electrical grid, we can sell that power to the utility or other people connected to the grid," Ellingson said.
Arizona is literally a hotbed for this type of production.
"The warmer it is, the faster the digestion occurs and more methane gas is produced," Ellingson said. But he said they're only powering homes in California right now, because they can sell at a higher rate there.
Still, Ellingson sad the renewable energy is only one benefit.
"You have a lot less flies," Ellingson said. They also save 15 million gallons of water from evaporation and the smell is almost unnoticeable.
They're working with one other dairy farm in Buckeye, but don't be surprised if their not-so-hazardous duty expands.
"It's been a great science project," Ellingson said. "I've had a lot of fun."
APS sent us the following statement regarding the interconnection rules.
As the Arizona Corporation Commission moves the interconnection rulemaking process forward, we will continue to participate in the process, collaborating with the ACC and other parties to ensure we are on a cleaner path for Arizona’s energy future.
Now if we could only get Congress to do this....
