BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Buckeye father faces a felony aggravated DUI charge after police say he picked up his daughter from school while he was drunk.
Michael John Trippanera, 34, was arrested Monday near Yuma Road and Verrado Way.
Police first stopped him because they say he was driving his truck through a desert area to get around the traffic congestion near the school.
He had just picked up his 12-year-old daughter from the school campus.
When officers approached Trippanera, they noticed a "moderate odor of alcohol coming from his person," according to the police report.
Officers also said he had "bloodshot, watery eyes," body tremors and had soiled himself.
Trippanera admitted he had been drinking, stated the police report.
The report also stated that 20 empty beer cans and three open containers with beer still in them were found in his truck.
Trippanera told police "he had been drinking at home after leaving work early when he was called and told to pick up his daughter," according to the police report. "He advised he put his beer down in his truck and went to pick her up."
Two breath tests revealed his blood alcohol content (BAC) well above the legal limit. "The breath samples indicated a BAC of 0.111% and 0.106%. The blood sample will be sent to the lab," stated the police report.
Trippanera was booked into the Maricopa County Jail but was released on his own recognizance.
While he awaits his court hearings, he will have to undergo pretrial supervision, as well as alcohol and drug testing and monitoring.
He's due in court Nov. 5 for his status conference, then will return Nov. 12 for his preliminary hearing.