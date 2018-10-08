BUCKEYE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Buckeye couple is facing child abuse and endangerment charges after two young children, one of whom was covered in feces, according to police, showed up at their neighbor’s home Friday evening.
Police arrested Alsatia Inks, 23, and Zachary Pacheco, 27, after checking out their home and finding it to be “gross and disgusting” and “unlivable and unsanitary.” According to what officers said Pacheco told them, it’s not the first time police have seen the home in such a condition.
According to court documents, the neighbor who called police went next door to find the parents of the kids she found -- a 2-year-old girl wearing only a soiled diaper and a 5-year-old boy who was naked. The woman said she knocked, but nobody answered.
After knocking and getting no response, police went inside and found Inks locked in her bedroom working at her computer with her headphones on. There was a 5-year-old girl with her.
Police said Inks had no idea that her son and younger daughter had gone outside.
The three children were taken to the hospital as a precaution and then placed with the Department of Child Safety.
Investigators said Pacheco came home from work while police were there.
“The defendant said the kids make a mess and usually [Inks] cleans up after them,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement. “The defendant said [Inks] works from home and gets frustrated with the kids. [He also] admitted to a prior police and DCS report last year where the same conditions to the home were noted, but said they clean when there are messes. … The defendant blamed the kids for making the home this way and [said] that they clean all the time.”
In addition to the extensive mess officers described, including “several days old dog feces “ in a child’s room and “smeered (sic) feces on the bathroom walls,” police also said there was a steak knife on the living room floor, a butcher knife on the kitchen floor, and “open beer bottles half full and empty on the computer desk next to where [Inks] was working.”
Police said Inks herself “described the home as disgusting and messy.”
She also said she did not know about the knives on the floor but “is aware her kids get into the sink knowing items like knifes (sic) would be in [it].”
Pacheco also told the officers "his kids know how to get the knifes (sic)."
Police took both into custody without incident.
“[Inks] understood why police were investigating and said she needed to change her ways,” the arresting officer wrote in court documents.
Pacheco's court paperwork indicates that he and Inks are married and have lived at the Buckeye home for two years.
Inks was released to the supervision of Pretrial Services; Pacheco was released on his own recognizance. Both are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.
