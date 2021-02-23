BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A swarm of bees in a Buckeye neighborhood killed several dogs on Sunday afternoon after they escaped their hive in one homeowner's backyard.
Buckeye Police and Fire-Medical-Rescue departments were called to the neighborhood near Southern Avenue and Watson Road just before 3 p.m.
One homeowner, who wasn't home at the time, saw a post in his NextDoor app that people were being stung by an aggressive swarm of bees, and he rushed home to get his dogs who were in the backyard.
"I don't know how long they were out there being stung," said Liliana Zamora.
By the time Zamora and Andrew Johnson got home, it was too late for their dogs--Koda and Rover. They said it was a devastating loss, especially knowing the trauma they went through.
"Especially knowing that they were probably running around, having diarrhea trying to get out--he saw a hole in the back door, probably trying to dig out. By that point, I mean, whether it had been two hours or five minutes, it would have been too late already," Zamora said.
Dead bees now cover Zamora and Johnson's backyard patio. Dozens more are in the dog's water bowls.
Another neighbor said four of their dogs died as a result of the bee swarm as well.
Zamora said she reached out to the City of Buckeye to find out if there are any bee ordinance within city limits.
"How can she have bees in her backyard? Houses are really close to each other. The only answer I got is that they couldn't find anything and nothing stated that it was legal or illegal," Zamora said.
Buckeye police say they are investigating whether the beekeeper violated any state or city code.
Buckeye fire crews used foam to eradicate the bees and there is no further threat in the neighborhood.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Arizona's Family knocked on the beekeeper's door but no one answered.