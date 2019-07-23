PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckets full of body parts, male genitalia in a cooler and heads and bodies of different people sewn together and hung up.
This is new, disturbing evidence in a strange case against the Biological Resource Center in Phoenix.
The body donation and tissue bank facility was raided by the FBI in 2014, as part of a multi-state investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of human body parts.
“This is a horror story. It’s just unbelievable! This story is unbelievable,” said Troy Harp, who is one of over 30 plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the facility.
For years, Harp has been living a nightmare, after donating his mother and grandmother to Biological Resource Center in 2012 and 2013, with the understanding their bodies would be used for scientific purposes.
“Cancer, and leukemia and whatever else, using sample cells," said Harp. "That’s what I was told."
But that’s not what happened.
The FBI conducted the raid in hazmat suits back in 2014, but for the first time, we’re now able to see the testimony from one of the FBI agents who conducted the raid, and what he recounts is shocking.
He said he found a “cooler filled with male genitalia," "a bucket of heads, arms and legs,” “infected heads” and a small woman's head sewn onto a large male torso "like Frankenstein" hanging up on the wall, one of the most disturbing findings called a “morbid joke” in the lawsuit.
“Who in their right mind,” said Harp. “It’s absolutely gross!”
The lawsuit also says the bodies were cut up with chain saws and band saws and “pools of human blood and bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer” with no identification tags on the bodies.
“Tools that are not appropriate for dismembering scientific bodies,” said Harp.
Harp said his mother’s ashes showed up by mail on his doorstep shortly after the raid, but he isn’t sure they’re her ashes.
He said his mom and grandma wanted to help medical research after their death. He doesn’t believe they ever made it out of the BRC building.
“Do you feel like you’ve gotten any closure?” asked Arizona's Family reporter Briana Whitney.
“No. This is open, and I don’t feel like I ever will,” said Harp.
The owner, Stephen Gore, pleaded guilty to illegal control of an enterprise, and was sentenced to one year of differed jail time and four years probation.
Harp said that is not enough for what he did, and wants to see more federal regulation of these facilities.
The lawsuit against BRC is still open and ongoing.
