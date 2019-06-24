SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The recent wildfires have been wreaking havoc on baby animals in the desert.
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) is reporting a larger than usual influx of orphaned baby animals in need of rehabilitation.
In fact, SWCC Founder and Executive Director Linda Searles says the center has seen more than a 50 percent increase in the number of orphaned raccoons, baby bears, coyotes and other native animals coming into the center.
Searles believes the arrival of so many orphaned animals is due to an increase in the recent rash of brush fires, as well as warmer temperatures and real estate development in the area.
“We have a lot going on in our state right now and in some of these cases the mothers and their babies have literally been forced out of their homes and the babies end up lost and orphaned,” said Searles. “We are seeing dozens of more babies than what we normally see this time of year. It’s important that we work to get these young animals rehabilitated quickly so they can be re-released back into the wild when possible and the cycle of life can continue for these animals.”
A recent example of the influx of orphaned animals includes the three brown bear cubs who became orphaned after their mother was hit by car in southern Arizona.
[RELATED: 3 bear cubs rescued after mama bear killed in car crash near Oracle, AZ]
Those bears are currently being rehabilitated at Southwest Wildlife with the hope and goal that they can be safely re-released into the wild.
Southwest Wildlife operates solely from the public’s support and relies on donations and grants to keep the facility open with trained volunteers and veterinarians caring for the animals 24/7.
To make a donation or for more information on how you can sponsor an animal, you can do so online. Public tours, small group outings and special event space is also available at Southwest Wildlife.
Established in 1994, the SWCC rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced, and orphaned. Once rehabilitated, they are returned to the wild. Sanctuary is provided to animals that cannot be released back to the wild. Educational and humane scientific research opportunities are offered in the field of conservation medicine. Wildlife education includes advice on living with wildlife and the importance of native wildlife to healthy ecosystems. For more information or to make a donation, you can visit the SWCC website.
The non-profit wildlife refuge is located near 156th Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale.
Throughout the year, Southwest Wildlife rescues and rehabilitates dozens of native wild animals always with the goal to release the animals back into the wild, whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.