NEAR BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sunday brush fire that caused huge delays on northbound Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point Rest Area and Black Canyon City is 100 percent contained, the Bureau of Land Management reported via Twitter.

Now firefighters are working on cooling the interior heat and securing the perimeter so that I-17 can be reopened as soon as possible.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred after 11 a.m., that's when a vehicle fire that ended up spreading to the brush at northbound I-17 at milepost 252.

At this time, the Daisy Mountain Fire Department said the progress of the fire has stopped and their crews are on scene to take out any hotspots. 

All lanes are now open, however there is heavy traffic in the area. ADOT recommends drivers to delay travel if possible.

 

