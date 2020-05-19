SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new brush fire started northeast of Scottsdale on Tuesday morning.
The 30 acre brush fire started near 144th Street and Rio Verde Drive just before 10 a.m.
Firefighters have stopped forward progress on the fire according to Arizona State Forestry's Twitter. Aircraft and some supplies has returned to base.
According to Rural Metro, it is a medium fuel fire which means the rate of the spread is slower but it burns at a higher intensity.
Rural Metro says that about ten homes have been threatened and the fire is about 50% contained.
The fire is currently near at least one structure.
There is no word if any evacuations have been ordered.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.