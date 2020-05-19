SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new brush fire started northeast of Scottsdale on Tuesday morning.
The 35 acre brush fire, formally called the Peakview Fire, started near 144th Street and Rio Verde Drive just before 10 a.m.
According to Arizona State Forestry, the fire is now 100% contained. The fire has been determined as human-caused and is currently under investigation.
A spokesperson for Rural Metro Fire said about ten homes were threatened on Tuesday morning.
The scene of the fire in Scottsdale is all too familiar for Matt Ritter. He evacuated the East Desert Fire in Cave Creek two days ago and credited having a fire preparedness kit for how quickly he was able to get out of harm's way.
“Everyone should have their passport, your insurance, and your bank information ready to go and throw in the car. Because if God forbid the worst happens, you know you’re waiting for an insurance claim instead of going home,” said Ritter.