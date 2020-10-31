Brush Fire along SR 87

A brush fire restricted travel on SR 87 near mile marker 215, about 20 miles north of Fountain Hills.

MARICOPA CO. AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire is burning in the median area of SR 87, about 20 miles north of Fountain Hills, near Sunflower. Traffic is slow in the area as crews work to put it out.

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the 5-acre fire is burning between the lanes near mile marker 215, along the Gila County and Maricopa County line.

One lane of traffic is closed in each direction as crews worked to put out the fire. Traffic backed up as a result.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

