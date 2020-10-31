MARICOPA CO. AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire that broke out Saturday along SR 87 scorched desert brush and slowed traffic for miles.
The fire started in the median area of the freeway about 20 miles north of Fountain Hills, near Sunflower.
Tonto National Forest officials say a brush in the median area of SR 87 near Sunflower, mile post 215, caught fire Saturday. The fire grew to over 5 acres as crews worked to put it out. Traffic backed up in both directions on the highway as the fire was put out.
Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the 5-acre fire was burning between the lanes near mile marker 215, along the Gila County and Maricopa County line.
Forest Service firefighters are on scene at SR 87 near mile marker 215 to deal with a 5-acre fire in the median. The fire has resulted in the closure of 1 lane in each direction. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/YvfgumM6CM— Tonto NF (@TontoForest) October 31, 2020
One lane of traffic was closed in each direction as crews worked to put out the fire. Traffic was very backed up as a result.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.