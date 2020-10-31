Brush Fire along SR 87

A brush fire restricted travel on SR 87 near mile marker 215, about 20 miles north of Fountain Hills.

MARICOPA CO. AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire that broke out Saturday along SR 87 scorched desert brush and slowed traffic for miles.

The fire started in the median area of the freeway about 20 miles north of Fountain Hills, near Sunflower.  

PHOTOS: Brush fire burning along SR 87 Saturday

Tonto National Forest officials say a brush in the median area of SR 87 near Sunflower, mile post 215, caught fire Saturday. The fire grew to over 5 acres as crews worked to put it out. Traffic backed up in both directions on the highway as the fire was put out.

1 of 8

Officials with the Tonto National Forest say the 5-acre fire was burning between the lanes near mile marker 215, along the Gila County and Maricopa County line.

One lane of traffic was closed in each direction as crews worked to put out the fire. Traffic was very backed up as a result.

Arizona DOT map

A brush fire is restricting travel on SR 87 near Sunflower.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Eric is an assignment editor and content producer with AZ Family-3TV & CBS 5 News. Read more about Eric in his bio.

Recommended for you