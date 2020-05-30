CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire burning in the town of Cave Creek is forcing some residents to be evacuated from their homes.
The second-alarm brush fire broke out near Cave Creek Road and the Carefree Highway Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
Arizona State Forestry officials say the fire is estimated to be around 750-acres, and that ten structures have been destroyed so far. The brush fire continues to threaten other structures and homes. Air units are assisting to help contain the fire. As of 4 p.m. there was zero containment of the blaze.
Rural Metro Fire crews are being assisted by fire crews from Phoenix, Daisy Mountain Fire and state officials to get the blaze under control. Around 7 p.m. firefighters were able to stop forward progress on the fire.
Saturday evening, MCSO confirmed road closures and evacuations are set at Cave Creek and Basin roads, Cave Creek and Spur Cross roads, Cave Creek and School House roads and School House and Fleming Springs roads.
MCSO said deputies helped evacuate several homes in the area.
"Areas west of North School House Road and east of 48th street (Seven Sisters) and north of New River Road to the Tonto National Forest are required to evacuate," said Sgt Bryant Vanegas of MCSO in a releases statement. "If you are on the Black Mountain side of North Cave Creek Road or east of School House Road, do not need to evacuate. Please use caution and avoid the area."
Updated map for the #OcotilloFire evacuation area pic.twitter.com/5wD1GDwdw2— Town of Cave Creek (@CaveCreek_AZ) May 31, 2020
Vanegas also said there is no information available right now regarding how many people have been evacuated or how many homes have been impacted.
Officials said evacuees who need help should go to Cactus Shadows High School at 5802 E Dove Valley Rd, where the Red Cross has set up a relief station.
#AZForestry responding to new start NW #CaveCreek. The #OcotilloFire is threatening structures. No size up at this time. Air Attack has launched. #AZFire @MaricopaEmerg— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 30, 2020
