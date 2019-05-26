NEAR BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sunday brush fire that caused huge delays on northbound Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point Rest Area and Black Canyon City is 100 percent contained, the Bureau of Land Management reported via Twitter.
Now firefighters are working on cooling the interior heat and securing the perimeter so that I-17 can be reopened as soon as possible.
#SundayFire Update: Firefighters have stopped the fire’s forward progress and working to cool interior heat and secure perimeter so that @ArizonaDOT and @Arizona_DPS can re open all lanes of I-17 ASAP. #AZFire— BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 26, 2019
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred after 11 a.m., that's when a vehicle fire that ended up spreading to the brush at northbound I-17 at milepost 252.
At this time, the Daisy Mountain Fire Department said the progress of the fire has stopped and their crews are on scene to take out any hotspots.
All lanes are now open, however there is heavy traffic in the area. ADOT recommends drivers to delay travel if possible.
We're seeing the I-17 northbound delay on our camera in Black Canyon City. It's at milepost 242, which is 12 miles south of where the fire and backup begin. Delay travel because it's going to take a long time for the backup to clear.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/Clw5K75Gu7— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 26, 2019
Extremely long delays continue on I-17 northbound because of a brush fire at milepost 254 near the Sunset Point Rest Area. Southbound delays are now very long, also. Only one lane is open in each direction. Delay travel if possible.#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/S5eNhCfASh— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 26, 2019
