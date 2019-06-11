Brush fire burns near homes in Anthem

ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters were able to keep a brush fire from burning any homes in Anthem on Tuesday evening.
The flames started in a wash between a couple of rows of homes.
Witnesses say the flames got to about 15 to 20 feet high.
"It's been stressful," said homeowner Dawn Rundel.
She said the fire spread quickly, going behind four houses in 10 minutes.
Fire crews responded swiftly and got the flames contained.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said none of the homes were damaged.
Rundel is disappointed to see all of the brush gone.
"It was full, completely green and now I have a river bed in my backyard full of black," said Rundel. "It just breaks my heart."
No one was hurt.
It's unclear what caused the brush fire.
