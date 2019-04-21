NEAR WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews are making sure a brush fire west of Wittmann doesn't spread.
The fire called the Forest Fire broke out sometime on Sunday afternoon near 323rd Avenue and Forest Pleasant Place.
Winds were driving the flames that burned 420 acres so far, according to Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The fire is 30% contained.
Two abandoned buildings have been destroyed, Davila said.
Right now, there are no evacuations or pre-evacuations, officials said.
The department said the flames burned through grass and desert brush.
"Forward progress" was stopped on the Forest Fire just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, the Department of Forestry said.
Crews were battling the fire from the air and the ground.
No word yet on a cause.
Additional resources came from the Buearu of Land Management, the Central Arizona Wildland Response Team, Peoria Fire and Medical Department and the Surprise Fire and Medical Department.
Firefighters have #ForestFire 30% contained - mapped at 420 acres. Cause of fire under investigation. Some crews will remain on fire overnight. #Wickenburg #Wittmann #AZForestry #AZFire @mcsoaz @BLMAZFire @SurpriseFD @BuckeyeAZFire @BvfdAz @PeoriaFire #WickenburgFD #CongressFD— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 22, 2019
#AZForestry crews have forward progress stopped on #ForestFire. Aircraft working to get a better acreage report. Fire is 13 miles SW of #Wickenburg #MaricopaCounty #AZFire— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 22, 2019
VLAT drop on #ForestFire - no evacs or pre evacs at this time. 300-400 acres est., burning through grasses and desert brush. Ground & air resources working to stop forward progress #AZForestry #AZFire #Wickenburg #Wittmann #MaricopaCounty pic.twitter.com/dv3swMf8Qv— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 22, 2019
#AZForestry working #ForestFire 13 miles SW #Wickenburg #MaricopaCounty. Est. 300-400 acres, multiple engines, hand crews, & aircraft ordered, including VLAT. Unknown cause at this time. Fire moving quickly through vegetation. #AZFire— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 22, 2019
