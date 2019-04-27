WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews battled heat and smoke Saturday afternoon as they worked to control a brush fire near Wickenburg.

The so-called "Patton Fire" has burned 300 acres about 18 miles south of Wickenburg. It's said to be about 50% contained.

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and the air.

The Arizona State Forestry Department says roughly 75 ground personnel and three single engine air tankers are at the scene.

One corner of the fire area has been secured, and crews are working to conduct "burnout operations" to control other areas. 

No one has been injured, and no evacuations were reported. No homes are threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

