WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews battled heat and smoke Saturday afternoon as they worked to control a brush fire near Wickenburg.
The so-called "Patton Fire" has burned 300 acres about 18 miles south of Wickenburg. It's said to be about 50% contained.
Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and the air.
The Arizona State Forestry Department says roughly 75 ground personnel and three single engine air tankers are at the scene.
One corner of the fire area has been secured, and crews are working to conduct "burnout operations" to control other areas.
No one has been injured, and no evacuations were reported. No homes are threatened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Update to #PattonFire - 300 acres, per air attack. 50% contained. Hand crews conducting burn out ops to secure head of the fire. Roughly 75 ground personnel and two single engine air tankers ordered. Fire 18 miles S/SE of #Wickenburg #MaricopaCounty #AZForestry #AZFire pic.twitter.com/LgUhgaRuHR— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.