PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department is responding to a Tuesday afternoon brush fire.
The brush fire is in the area of 47th Drive and Old West Trail.
Capt. Danny Gile of the Phoenix Fire Department says it is a multiple-acre fire that's not threatening any homes in the area at the moment.
