PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire broke out Tuesday morning near the Desert Ridge area in north Phoenix.
The flames sparked in a desert area near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale Road at around 9 a.m.
The fire is causing some major traffic gridlock in the area.
All northbound Scottsdale Road is closed between Tierra Buena and Paradise Lane (north of Greenway.)
Consider using the Greenway-Hayden Loop if trying to access Frank Lloyd Wright, or try the 101 to the east.
Northbound traffic on Scottsdale Rd is being rerouted to Paradise Lane at Tierra Buena.
Expect delays on Scottsdale and on Paradise Lane at Scottsdale.
The fire scorched a small area of dry brush before Phoenix fire crews started getting a handle on it.
Arizona's Family chopper flew over the area. The smoke could be seen miles away. An Arizona Department of Transportation camera on Princess Drive and the Loop 101 even showed the smoke.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
