PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- A brush fire has been causing some massive traffic headaches for drivers along Interstate 17.
The fire shut down I-17 southbound two miles north of Sunset Point at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
But about a half hour later, traffic started creeping along again.
All lanes have since reopened.
But it is extremely slow-going southbound and drivers should expect major delays. Right now, ADOT says the traffic is backed up about eight miles.
All northbound delays have cleared.
I-17 update: Both southbound lanes are now open at milepost 254, which is a couple miles north of Sunset Point. It's going to take some time for the 8-mile backup to clear following the earlier brush fire. Northbound delays have cleared. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/9E1XvCnhAO— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 16, 2019
Delays of about 5-7 miles continue on both directions of I-17 because of the brush fire just north of Sunset Point. Only one lane remains open in each direction for firefighting efforts. See the traffic flow map and highway conditions on AZ511: https://t.co/fKXD1WZkTu#aztraffic pic.twitter.com/va7bQ6Cplf— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 16, 2019
Our crews took these photos of the brush fire along Interstate 17 about 3 miles miles north of the Sunset Point Rest Area, milepost 255. Only one lane is open in each direction as firefighting efforts continue, so very long delays are likely for at least a few hours. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/YnhrOGQMoK— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 16, 2019
I-17 update: One southbound lane is now open just north of Sunset Point at milepost 254. Also, only one northbound lane is open. Because of the brush fire here, expect very long delays and consider delaying travel. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/Vm4ku7i6lP— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 16, 2019
Expect long northbound delays on I-17 because of a brush fire 2 miles north of Sunset Point. Only 1 lane is open in the area and visibility may be limited. Southbound lanes are closed at milepost 254, with no estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/1rw3QFwzDA— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 16, 2019
(1) comment
Result of a**hole smokers throwing lit butts out of window.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.