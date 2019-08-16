The fire shut down I-17 southbound two miles north of Sunset Point at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- A brush fire has been causing some massive traffic headaches for drivers along Interstate 17.

The fire shut down I-17 southbound two miles north of Sunset Point at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

But about a half hour later, traffic started creeping along again.

All lanes have since reopened.

But it is extremely slow-going southbound and drivers should expect major delays. Right now, ADOT says the traffic is backed up about eight miles. 

All northbound delays have cleared.

 

Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Result of a**hole smokers throwing lit butts out of window.

