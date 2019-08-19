GLENDALE, AZ (AP) - Police have identified two brothers who were fatally shot while they slept inside a Glendale home.
They announced Monday that the victims were 30-year-old Albert Anthony Gonzales and 28-year-old Juan Rudy Gomez.
Police say it's unknown what led to the shooting and there are no immediate suspects in the double homicide case.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Two men dead after shooting at Glendale neighborhood]
Authorities responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in a Glendale neighborhood.
Responding police officers located two men with gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.
Police say their investigation remains ongoing.
AP-WF-08-19-19 2333GMT