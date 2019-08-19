brothers shot

They announced Monday that the victims were 30-year-old Albert Anthony Gonzales, right, and 28-year-old Juan Rudy Gomez, left.

 (Source: Glendale Police Department)

GLENDALE, AZ (AP) - Police have identified two brothers who were fatally shot while they slept inside a Glendale home.

Police say it's unknown what led to the shooting and there are no immediate suspects in the double homicide case.

Authorities responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in a Glendale neighborhood.

Responding police officers located two men with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

