PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two brothers are dead after a family fight in Phoenix turned violent Tuesday night, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, it happened just before 9 p.m. near 22nd Street and Camelback Road. Cox said officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the area for a domestic dispute between two men in a family.
Cox said the caller told the 911 dispatcher that she had barricaded herself inside her room because her adult son was acting strange and she was afraid. When police arrived, the mother came out of the house and told police that her two adult sons were inside yelling and one had a rifle.
Cox said officers saw two men inside the house with firearms. Both the men then came out of the house and into the backyard. Cox said officers gave the brothers verbal commands and noticed that one of the men was still armed with a rifle. The man armed with the rifle ignored the commands of the officers to drop it and the brothers continued to argue with each other. Cox said the man with the rifle then pointed the gun at officers as well as his brother. That's when two officers fired at the armed man.
Both of the men were shot and then evaluated by crews with the Phoenix Fire Department. Phoenix FD pronounced one of the men dead on the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A rifle and a BB gun resembling a firearm were recovered from the scene, Cox said.
No officers were hurt.
This is the 44th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 65th overall in the state in 2020.