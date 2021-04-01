MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two brothers are facing multiple charges after authorities say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and a stolen gun inside their car during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 freeway in Mesa last month.
Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials say a trooper tried to pull over a driver on Wednesday, March 24, on the northbound Loop 101 near Southern for a non-moving violation. DPS officials say the driver, identified as 43-year-old Barry Smith of Tempe, and his brother, 31-year-old Jerame Smith of Mesa, initially kept driving for about a mile after the trooper signaled them to pull over. Barry stopped about a mile further up the road near Loop 101 and Broadway Road.
When a search of the vehicle was conducted, DPS officials say their troopers found a 4-ounce package of methamphetamine that Barry tried to hide in his pants before he pulled over for the trooper. Troopers also found 1,500 fentanyl pills, a stolen gun and about $2,000.
Both men were booked into the Maricopa County Jail. They are being charged with illegal control of an enterprise, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, misconduct with weapons, and use of an electronic communication device in drug-related transactions.