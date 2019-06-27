PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two brothers are facing murder charges after being involved in a deadly shooting in south Phoenix, police said.
Dominick Sotelo and Giovanni Andres Sotelo were both arrested on Tuesday.
According to court paperwork, the pair in a lifted red Chevrolet Tahoe saw the victim, whose name has not been released, throw his hands in the air in a "disrespectful manner" near 13th and Southern avenues around 7 p.m
Dominick, who was driving, did a U-turn and drove next to him. That's when the victim pulled out a gun and fired at their SUV, police said. Giovanni said he covered his head while Dominick returned fire as they drove off, according to court documents.
The brothers then returned to the area and saw their mother. The brothers stopped, and that's when the victim started shooting at the brothers, police said.
That's when police said Dominick returned fire. Giovanni threw a brick at the victim.
As the victim retreated into the side yard, Dominick continued shooting.
He and Giovanni then drove off.
The victim was later found dead, and police said he was shot in the head and the body.
Police said there was surveillance video of the shooting.
Several of the witnesses to the shooting took off before the police arrived.
Police searched the area and found the lifted Tahoe outside the brothers' mother's house.
The brothers were later arrested and booked into jail on first-degree murder charges.
A judge ordered a $1 million bond for Dominick.
Giovanni was released on his own recognizance because there was no probable cause statement for him, police said.
(2) comments
I'm not one to protect miscreants like these two scumbags but it doesn't sound like murder to me...if the story is accurate then its nothing less than self-defense. All parties shouldn't have been engaged in street-side gun play but it looks to me like the other fella instigated it and got what what he deserved.
Hey Mom, you must be so proud! You did a great job...
