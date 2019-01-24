BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two brothers in Buckeye have been arrested after what's believed to be a stolen AR-15 rifle was discovered in their home.
Both brothers are prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.
Victor Larios, 29, and his brother Daniel Figueroa, 20, face multiple charges, including theft and weapon possession.
On Wednesday, Jan. 23, Buckeye detectives and SWAT team members served a search warrant in the Sundance Community of Buckeye just south of Interstate 10 and Watson Road.
Buckeye police had received information that several stolen weapons were possibly inside a home there.
During the search of the home, detectives say they seized an AR-15 rifle, body armor containing steel ballistic plates, ammunition for a variety of weapons, and other weapon accessories.
Investigators are looking into the possibility that the rifle was stolen during a burglary late last year.
The brothers were booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail on felony charges.
Police say Figueroa also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
